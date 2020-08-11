|
17:16
Reported
News BriefsAv 21, 5780 , 11/08/20
Corona mental health epidemic: 25% increase in suicide threats
Eren is a non-profit organization that operates a hotline for those with mental health issues. The organization reports that it has received calls from 170,000 individuals reaching out for assistance since the onset of the corona crisis.
Among the calls received, 3,700 concerned suicidal ideation, a 25% increase over the usual number of such threats over the same time frame.
