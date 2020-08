17:07 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Amir Peretz: If there are elections, Netanyahu will lose Read more Economy Minister says he is willing to run with Benny Gantz's party. 'It's like sitting with my friends from the Labor party.' ► ◄ Last Briefs