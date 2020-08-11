'Justice must be done; the terrorist's house will be destroyed'

Ayelet Shaked has reacted with fury at the Supreme Court's decision not to destroy the house of the Arab who murdered a soldier by dropping a 10 kilogram block on him from a rooftop.

Knesset member Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) paid a visit today to the parents of Amit Ben-Yigal, the soldier who was murdered in this incident.

"Justice must be done," Shaked announced. "The house of the ungodly terrorist will be destroyed. This is what the law demands and what has been ruled throughout the years despite the agitprop of two justices. (The destruction of the house was nullifed by a 2-1 vote of Supreme Court justices.)

"This is a pathetic ruling and divorced from reality. A terrorist who murders an IDF soldier in cold blood must have his house destroyed -- also, for the sake of deterrence," Shaked added.