Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20

Corona patient surveillance: Call to delay decision on Shabak tracking

The Foreign Affairs and Security Committee of the Knesset has demanded from the Legal Advisor to the government a delay on the decision regarding surveillance of corona patients by the Shabak (Israel Security Agency) for another three weeks.