16:27 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Arutz Sheva clarifies Health Ministry COVID-19 policy Read more Health Ministry: 'Any COVID-19 positive patient who has died during his hospitalization will likely be reported as COVID-19 death.' ► ◄ Last Briefs