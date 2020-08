16:12 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 'If Netanyahu takes us to new elections, he will lose' Minister of the Economy Amir Peretz (Labor) stated on the Knesset Channel today that "if Netanyahu takes us to new elections, he will lose. Even if there are those who will not vote for us (parties on the left), many of Netanyahu's supporters will not show up at the polls." ► ◄ Last Briefs