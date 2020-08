16:00 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Head of public health: 'We are expanding corona testing' The head of public health Dr. Sharon Elroy has stated his intention to expand corona testing. "We will also be testing those without symptoms who came in close contact with someone who tested positive. Even if the person tested receives a negative result, he will still remain in isolation for two weeks." ► ◄ Last Briefs