16:00 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Prof. Gamzu: 'If citizens don't stop gathering we will impose a lockdown' Read more Coronavirus Czar says that when people are afraid to be tested it "creates a latent morbidity." ► ◄ Last Briefs