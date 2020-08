15:51 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 'Narrow right-wing government is not up for discussion' Knesset member Ofir Sofer (Yamina) remarked today that "a narrow right-wing government is not up for discussion." In an interview on the Knesset Channel Sofer added: "I prefer a new government but if we go to another round of elections that needs to happen within forty-five days and not three months." ► ◄ Last Briefs