Corona czar: 'HIdden morbidity due to reluctance to be tested'

Corona czar Roni Gamzu stated today that "there is hidden corona morbidity due to the fact that people are reluctant to be tested." Gamzu reported that there is a decline in cases to around 600-700 new cases per day.

Gamzu insists that corona safety regulations must be strictly followed. The town of Modi'in Illit may soon be under quarantine due to the high morbidity rate in that city.

Gamzu warns that another complete shutdown would result in an additional half million unemployed.