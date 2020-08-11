Amir Peretz could be in the running for President of Israel

Amir Peretz (Labor) has announced that he could be in the running for the office of President of Israel, a mostly ceremonial position. The President's chief responsibility is coordinating government formation following elections by giving each of the parties with the most mandates an opportunity to form a government. The President also has the authority to pardon prisoners and lessen their sentences.

As the result of legislation passed in 1998, the President is limited to one term of seven years. The election for the next President will take place in 2021. Peretz is probably best known for having given approval as Defense Minister in 2007 for the introduction of the Iron Dome missile defense system.