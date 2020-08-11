Lottery winner denied prize despite holding winning ticket

A 77-year-old winner of a national lottery prize of NIS 77,000 has been denied his winnings after he forgot to write down the four last numbers of his credit card on the ticket. Mistakes were also found in his personal identifying information filled out on the ticket.

Despite the seller of the ticket verifying that the 77-year-old was indeed the person who purchased the ticket, the lottery refuses to hand over the prize because of procedural errors on the part of the winning ticket holder.

The lottery winner is childless and subsists on a monthly national insurance check he receives from the government.