14:53 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Israeli volunteers fill in for Evangelical farmers in Samaria Read more Volunteers from HaBithonistim, a pro-sovereignty group of former Israeli officers, help out at Samaria farm in place of Evangelical farmers. ► ◄ Last Briefs