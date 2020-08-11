Min. Ashkenazi: We will not remain indifferent to Hezbollah attempts

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is holding a political-security briefing on the northern border today with the 12 ambassadors of the UN Security Council in the wake of the Security Council discussion expected to take place today on the issue and the decision of whether to extend the UNIFIL mandate, which must be made by the end of August.

"Israel cannot remain indifferent in the face of Hezbollah's attempts to undermine Israeli sovereignty and its citizens. Hezbollah operates in populated urban areas and uses Lebanese citizens as human shields as we all saw in last week's unfortunate incident in which hundreds of innocent Lebanese citizens were killed," Ashkenazi said.