Rivlin: Going to elections now would be 'unforgivable blow'

President Reuven Rivlin addressed the political crisis and warned against going to the polls. "As a citizen among citizens - this additional election is not an option. We cannot continue to deal with this option, as if it were a logical scenario, while we count our dead."

"If you take us there, you, the elected echelon, from any party, if you lead us to this frightening low point, you will hit the country with a hard, painful and unforgivable blow," the president added.