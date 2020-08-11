|
Bill obligates expanded High Court panel to discuss home demolitions
Under the direction of Minister Aryeh Deri, MKs Moshe Arbel and Yinon Azulai (Shas), together with MK Zvi Hauser, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, have now submitted a bill requiring the High Court to hear petitions on the demolition of terrorist homes in an expanded panel of 9 judges.
The proposal was submitted following a High Court ruling yesterday that prevented the demolition of the house of the terrorist who murdered the fighter Amit Ben Yigal.
