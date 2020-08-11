Blue and White considering absence from voting on anti-Netanyahu bill

The Blue and White Party is considering being absent tomorrow, Wednesday, from the vote on the bill submitted by Yesh Atid-Telem, according to which those who have been indicted will not be able to form a government.

News 12 reported that the reason that in Blue and White there is a thought to be absent is that in this way they will be able to protest against the Likud but also will not overthrow the government if they came and supported the law.

Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar warned yesterday in various interviews that if Gantz's party supports Lapid's law, the government will disband and Israel will go to the polls.