DM Gantz: If Hamas doesn't stop launches, we'll respond with power

The Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, held a situational assessment in the Home Front Command regarding the progress on the establishment of the Corona headquarters, and commented on the continued launch of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas allows the continued launching of incendiary balloons and explosive balloons at the State of Israel, we are not ready to accept that and we closed the Kerem Shalom crossing as a result. They would do well to stop violating security and peace in the State of Israel. If that does not happen, we will have to respond, and with power," he said.