MK Kahana: Authorize Mitzpe Kramim

Ahead of the expected High Court decision soon and following the legal torture of the residents of Mitzpe Karmim, which has been under discussion in the High Court for more than ten years, MK Matan Kahana and member of the Yamina list and resident of Mitzpe Karmim, Shai Maimon, addressed Prime Ministers Netanyahu and Gantz, asking to authorize the community.

"The community of 'Mitzpe Karamim', located north of Kochav Hashahar, was established more than twenty years ago and in 2000 the state moved it to its current location. Almost a decade ago, a petition was submitted to the High Court claiming that the area belongs to Arabs.

"But the truth is that it is very difficult to make complaints only to the High Court, since you stand at the head of a right-wing government at the moment. Is it possible that the State of Israel is abandoning its settlers to the mercy of the High Court? How is the authorization of the place not part of the agenda of the government headed by you?

"We call and expect a complete and immediate authorization of the place, and a clear policy in favor of Jewish settlement in all parts of our country - and the earlier the better."