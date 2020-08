10:14 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Two arrested on suspicion of stealing 350 kg of mango near Hukok Israeli Border Police officers arrested two suspects, one of them a minor, for stealing about 350 kg of mango agricultural produce from the orchards near the Hukok junction. ► ◄ Last Briefs