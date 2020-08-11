Settlement Ministry Dir. joins grape harvest in Har Bracha

This morning, the director general of the Ministry of Settlement, Avi Naim, joined the grape harvest at Har Bracha as part of a civilian volunteering aimed at helping winegrowers during the Corona period.

"I was happy to see a flourishing Jewish Zionist enterprise in the Land of Israel today. The Ministry of Settlement will continue to assist settlement in the Negev, the Galilee, the Golan Heights, the Jordan Valley and Judea and Samaria," he said.