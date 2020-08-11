Erdan takes off for US: Last moments of excitement

Former Minister Gilad Erdan took off for New York last night and will begin serving as Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, and later also as Israel's ambassador to the United States.

"Last moments of excitement before taking off for the United States," Erdan wrote on Twitter before taking off. "I will do everything to protect Israel, our one and only country, to represent it faithfully and fulfill my national mission. And this little darling of ours, Erel, turned five today! Congratulations my beloved son! "