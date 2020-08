09:35 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Smotrich: 'We might not back Netanyahu next time' Read more 'Rafi Peretz doesn't belong in politics,' says former Transportation Minister, adding that Yamina might not back Netanyahu in next election. ► ◄ Last Briefs