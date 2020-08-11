Smotrich: Netanyahu dismantled the right-wing bloc, can't be reunited

MK Bezalel Smotrich of Yamina denies the possibility of forming a narrow right-wing government: "There is no such animal. If it was possible, it would have risen after the election - unless Netanyahu preferred Ganz in the first place. Netanyahu dismantled the bloc, unfortunately there is no possibility of reuniting it."

According to Smotrich in the interview with Galei Tzahal, "I don't know if we will recommend Netanyahu again, a lot of things can change. The public in Israel understands that Netanyahu is not providing the goods."



