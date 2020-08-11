Elkin: Blue and White knows vote for anti-Netanyahu law means polls

In an interview on Reshet Bet, Minister Zeev Elkin referred to the compromise outline proposed for resolving the budget crisis and said: "We planned to advance the legislation of Derech Eretz until the last stage, and in that time Hauser and Hendel would convince Blue and White. If the disagreement is not resolved but rather only postponed - we will get to the exact same situation."

Elkin added that "almost all Blue and White ministers have talked to me, everyone understands that voting for the law against Netanyahu means going to the polls."



