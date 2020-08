08:21 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Patient dies after receiving forbidden product at hospital The 43-year-old, who suffered from chronic intestinal disease, was given a product at Soroka Hospital that suppresses the immune system. The next day she died of an infection. ► ◄ Last Briefs