08:18 Reported News Briefs Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Av 21, 5780 , 11/08/20 Motorcyclist killed in accident near 'Grand Canyon' in Haifa A motorcyclist in his 20s was killed early in the morning after he collided with a pillar and fell from a bridge to a river channel about 20 meters deep near the "Grand Canyon" in Haifa. ► ◄ Last Briefs