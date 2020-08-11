Will Gantz be Prime Minister? 'It depends on him'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday explained his opposition to a two-year budget, claiming that it is impossible to see an economic horizon during the coronavirus crisis.

"We needed a budget already yesterday. We do not need an election, there is a budget ready right now. It can be passed in two days in the government and then we can provide resources to Israeli citizens. It is currently impossible to predict what will happen more than a month or two ahead," Netanyahu said in an interview with Channel 20.