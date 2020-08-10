|
Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20
Russian site questions validity of Moscow's 'virus vaccine'
The MoscowTimes.com, an independent anti-Kremlin publication, questioned the ability of a new CV-19 vaccine developed by local researchers.
The report alleged that the vaccine could end up killing virus patients instead of healing them and said that the lack of available information regarding the treatment may be a "red flag" for users.
Russian authorities are expected to complete testing of the vaccine and approve it for mass application in the coming days.
