|
21:53
Reported
News BriefsAv 20, 5780 , 10/08/20
World-wide resurgence in COVID-19 infections
According to a Guardian report, Spain is one of many countries worldwide that has seen a big uptick in virus cases over the past months.
Having relaxed health safety measures, the US, S. American nations including Brazil and Columbia, Spain, and the UK are just some of the nations facing a resurgence in CV-19 cases.
Some health experts have linked the latest outbreak to decreased safety measures.
Last Briefs