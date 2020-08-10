With Portland clashes on rise, Trump offers to bring in National Guard

The AP reported Monday that violent crimes have been on the rise since the BLM movement began nightly anti-police riots following the death of George Floyd.

It also said the local African American community was deeply divided when it came to politics in general and mostly White participation in BLM protests in particular.

Breitbart News reported that Portland-area shootings had more than tripled as compared to July of last year.

"Portland, which is out of control, should finally, after almost three months, bring in the National Guard. The Mayor and Governor are putting people’s lives at risk. They will be held responsible. The Guard is ready to act immediately. The Courthouse is secured by Homeland!," tweeted President Trump.