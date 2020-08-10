|
Trump decries 'Fake News' of trying to get on Mt Rushmore
President Trump denied media reports that he was trying to get depicted on the Mt. Rushmore Memorial in Keystone National Park, S. Dakota.
"This is Fake News by the failing NY Times and bad ratings CNN," tweeted the President.
"Never suggested it although, based on all of the [sic] things accomplished during the first three and a half years, perhaps more than any other presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!" he added.
