Dagan to Evangelicals: 'Sovereignty fulfillment of prophecy'

Samaria Council Head Yossi Dagan held a ZOOM symposium with hundreds of Evangelical leaders from around the world as part of his efforts to promote Israel's application of sovereignty in parts of Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

During the meeting, Dagan said that while traveling on the roads of Samaria, one could already sense the fruition of prophecy.

He noted that the prophetic vision of the Jewish people's return to their homeland was taking place and that people from around the country were awaiting the move.