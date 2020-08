18:05 Reported News Briefs Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Dismantle UNRWA and there may be a chance for peace Read more Instead of improving the lot of the "refugees" it is supposed to be helping, UNRWA perpetuates their status and hatred for Israel. Op-ed/ ► ◄ Last Briefs