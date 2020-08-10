Return of Gaza balloon terror

Three forest fires have broken out due to incendiary balloons launched by Hamas into southern Israel.

One of the fires has burned down hundreds of acres of forest land in the Be'eri Forest.

Local authorities in the Gaza envelope have called for a response to the renewed attacks. "Residents are paying a heavy price. The government must put its [budget] disputes aside and address [the situation], they said.

Earlier in the day, Hamas terrorists conducted an experiment, launching eight long-range rockets to sea.