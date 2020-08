15:08 Reported News Briefs Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Blaze breaks out in south of country, possibility of sabotage A large blaze has broken out in the Sha'ar Hanegev district in Southern Israel. Authorities are investigating the possibility that an incendiary balloon launched from Gaza is behind the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs