15:02 Reported News Briefs Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Bennett: High Court decision stings the eye Former Defense Minister and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett spoke with Baruch, the father of the fighter Amit Ben Yigal.



"I have just talked to Baruch, the father of the late warrior Amit Ben Yigal and promised him that we would do everything to destroy the house of the terrorist who killed his son. The High Court decision is stinging to the eye, it is a terrible injustice and it encourages the next terrorists to go out and carry out an attack. We will work for another, extended, hearing in the High Court, to reverse the decision and destroy the house."