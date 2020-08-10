Saar: Cancellation of demolition order is a sad decision

MK Gidon Saar of the Likud attacked the High Court's decision to revoke the demolition order for the terrorist's house.

"It is a sad decision by the High Court to revoke the demolition order on the house of the terrorist who murdered IDF soldier Amit Ben-Yigal. The state must ask for another hearing on the decision which harms deterrence and Israel's war against those seeking to harm it. It's not just his house. It's the place from which he acted and committed the murder," Saar said, adding that the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee will discuss the issue, at his request, on Wednesday.