12:52 Reported News Briefs Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Hauser; We will not approve Shin Bet tracking if isolation not cut The chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Zvi Hauser, warned, "We will not approve continued Shin Bet tracking unless isolation is shortened to 12 days, or we receive an explanation for the decision." ► ◄ Last Briefs