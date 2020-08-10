|
Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20
China to sanction US officials in retaliation for US measures
China will sanction 11 Americans in retaliation for similar measures imposed by the Trump administration on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman.
Those sanctioned include Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth and Michael Abramowitz, the president of Freedom House, the spokesman told a briefing in Beijing.
