11:16 Reported News Briefs Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Islamism and Syria Update Read more How to fight Islamism, the Syria situation and ISIS today in an interview solicited by a writer for the Quran News Agency, but rejected as they "disagreed" with it. ► ◄ Last Briefs