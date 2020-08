10:57 Reported News Briefs Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Head of NSC: If we don't succeed in mission, we will impose closure The head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben Shabbat, commented on coronavirus morbidity and warned of a closure.



"Time is not in our favor. We are approaching the start of the school year, in the yeshiva world we are preparing for Elul. The task is to reduce the morbidity without the need for additional restrictions. The masks are a kind of closure. If we don't succeed in this way, there will be no escaping taking local or national steps," he was cited by Galei Tzahal as saying.