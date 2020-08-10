|
09:54
Reported
News BriefsAv 20, 5780 , 10/08/20
4 Tamra residents suspected of stealing agricultural produce
Border Police volunteers last night arrested four suspects over the theft of agricultural produce while riding RZR ATVs near the Zevulun junction.
During a search by the volunteers, three sacks full of corn stolen from the field were found on and near the ATVs. The suspects, residents of Tamra in their 20s and 30s, were taken for questioning by the police. The agricultural produce was returned to the rightful owners.
