Hauser: Khamenei hopes Israel will have another election round

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is currently participating in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. The chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Zvi Hauser, said at the beginning of the discussion that "while we were busy with three bloody rounds of elections and an economic and health crisis, Iran and its metastases, Hezbollah and Hamas, did not go into hibernation."

"Our enemies are crying out for instability, Khamenei is hoping for another round of elections, Nasrallah is hoping for Israeli Lebanonization," Hauser said.