Matti Caspi: There is a guiding hand here and I call it a dictatorship

Singer Matti Caspi referred to his criticism and the threats he received due to the video he posted yesterday against Prime Minister Netanyahu: "I did not hesitate before writing this post, it was straw that broke the camel's back. How does closing a national library stop the plague? It's absurd, tens of thousands are every day at the demonstrations without maintaining distances and none of them fell ill or died."

He went on to say, "I am in pain for a lot of artists and those who work in culture who are not exactly expressing themselves out of fear and inability. There is a guiding hand here and I call it a dictatorship," he said in an interview with 103FM radio.