08:58 Reported News Briefs Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20 Belarus: 1 killed, 120 arrested in clashes over elections At least one person has been killed and 120 arrested in clashes between Belarusian police and protesters following the announcement of the victory of President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994.