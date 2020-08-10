|
Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20
Health Min Director: We aim for tender with another lab company
"There is an increase in complex patients in the hospitals," the director general of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy noted on Galei Tzahal, adding that "the way to deal with this is to reinforce the hospitals with equipment and manpower."
He said, "We have set a goal of 60-70 thousand tests per day, and we will set out for a tender with another laboratory company."
