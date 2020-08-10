Knesset Speaker: We are still far from a solution to political crisis

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin claimed this morning, Monday, that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to support MK Zvi Hauser's bill to postpone the deadline for passing the budget is "a gesture of goodwill on the part of Prime Minister Netanyahu."

However, in the interview with Galei Tzahal, Levin clarified that the political crisis is far from over,."A great effort must be made to prevent elections, but unfortunately we are still very far from a solution."