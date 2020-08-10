|
06:52
Reported
Av 20, 5780 , 10/08/20
'Arabs and Israelis are speaking with one voice against Iran'
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday welcomed the Gulf Cooperation Council’s call for an extension of the United Nations arms embargo on Iran, and urged the UN Security Council to listen.
“Countries in the Middle East from the Gulf to Israel support extending the arms embargo. It is deeply important to every one of them. Arabs and Israelis are speaking with one voice and the Security Council must listen,” tweeted Pompeo.
