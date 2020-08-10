International community pledges aid to Lebanon

The international community on Sunday pledged timely and sufficient aid, well-coordinated under the leadership of the United Nations, to assist the Lebanese people following last week’s massive explosions at the Beirut port, Xinhua reports.

Following a UN-backed virtual conference, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, representatives from Britain, Qatar, the United States, the European Union, China, the World Bank and others issued a joint statement pledging solidarity with and support to the Lebanese people.